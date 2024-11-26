Srinagar, Nov 26 (PTI) Constitution Day was celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha leading the officers in reading the preamble to the Constitution of India.

"The Union Territory (UT) of Jammu & Kashmir celebrated the Constitution Day today to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly on 26th November, 1949," an official spokesman said.

He said the celebration began with Lieutenant Governor Sinha leading the senior officers to read the Preamble to the Constitution of India.

"Greetings on Constitution Day. Tributes to the makers of our Constitution.

"On this momentous occasion, I call upon all to uphold the sanctity of Constitution and further strengthen principles of social justice, equality and let's devote ourselves to peace & progress of the society," Sinha said in a post on X.

The Constitution Day was also observed in Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) here with a special event held at its headquarters in Karanagar.

The special day, observed annually to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution, serves as a reminder of the core values and principles that uphold the country's democracy.

The event saw active participation from SMC officials and highlighted the Constitution's pivotal role in safeguarding citizens' rights while promoting civic duties.

SMA Commissioner Owais Ahmed addressed the gathering, underscoring the need for continued education about the Constitution's significance.

"Our Constitution is not merely a legal document. It is the foundation of our nation, empowering us to advocate for justice, equality and freedom," the commissioner said.

The event concluded with a pledge taken by the commissioner and SMC officials to uphold and promote the values enshrined in the Constitution, reaffirming their commitment to serving the community and fostering civic responsibility.

