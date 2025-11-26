New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished people on the occasion of Constitution Day on Wednesday and reaffirmed their resolve to protect the constitutional values enshrined in the document.

Tamil Nadu CM reiterated his resolve to uphold federalism and protect the "rights of every state."

"India belongs to all its people, not to one culture or one ideology. On this Constitution Day, we reaffirm our resolve to resist every force that tries to shrink Babasaheb Ambedkar's vision. We will do everything required to uphold true federalism as enshrined in our #Constitution and protect the rights of every State," CM Stalin wrote on X.

CM Stalin's comments come as Tamil Nadu is seeking the release of funds and approval for various metro rail and infrastructure projects from the Central government, as he alleged previously that Tamil Nadu and other opposition-ruled states are being unfairly targeted.

"The real tribute to our Constitution is to defend our Republic from those who fear its promise of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity," CM Stalin added.

Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also paid a tribute to the framers of the Constitution, and highlighted how the document "masterfully weaves together the immense diversity of our cultures, languages, and communities into an integrated, federal whole."

"On this sacred day, we re-affirm our commitment to the core democratic values enshrined in our Constitution and commit to vigilantly safeguard the sacred principles that define and sustain us as a nation. Now, when democracy is at stake, when secularism is in an endangered situation, when federalism is being bulldozed, at this critical time, we must protect the valuable guidance that our Constitution provides," CM Banerjee said.

The Constitution of India was adopted on November 26, 1949, and came into effect a few months later, on January 26, 1950. The document was extensively debated and agreed upon by the Constituent Assembly. The document established India as a Sovereign, Democratic Republic with the aim of securing all citizens Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity.

It is the longest written Constitution in the world, demarcating the separation of powers, structure of administration, courts and legislative departments for the country. The Constitution calls for adhering to constitutional supremacy. (ANI)

