Bengaluru, Oct 17 (PTI) The new Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka Prasanna B Varale on Monday said the Constitution should be the foundation for justice delivery not religion.

He was speaking at a felicitation organised by the Advocates Association Bengaluru (AAB) at the High Court.

The new CJ also recalled his connection with Kannada and said though his roots are in Maharashtra, he understood some Kannada too.

He said the two states shared a history which has its own importance.

Further, Varale said it was because of Babasaheb Ambedkar that he was in the legal profession, as he recalled the close association that his grandfather and father had with Ambedkar.

