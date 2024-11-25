New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Ahead of the commencement of Parliament Winter Session, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Monday morning said that the Constitution should be kept away from politics since it remains a social document and a source of social and economic change.

"The Constitution is our strength. It is our social document. It is because of this Constitution that we have brought about social, and economic changes and have given respect to the deprived, poor and backward people of the society. Today people in the world read the Constitution of India, understand its ideology, and how at that time we exercised the right to vote to all classes, all castes without any discrimination. Therefore, the basic spirit of our Constitution gives us the strength to unite everyone and work together. Isliye Constitution ko politics ke dayre main nahi lana chahiye (This is why Constitution should be kept away from politics)," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla told ANI.

He said that no government of any party or ideology can temper the basic spirit (or structure) of the Constitution. There have been changes made in the Constitution from time to time but to cater to the rights of the people and their aspirations, Birla added.

The Lok Sabha speaker was reacting to the allegations made by the opposition that the government would change the Constitution. The Lok Sabha speaker further informed that the changes in the Constitution have been made for social transformation as well.

"Changes have been made in the Constitution from time to time for the aspirations and rights of the people and (to maintain) transparency. Changes have also been made for social transformation. But no political party, no government has tampered with the basic spirit of the Constitution. This is why the judiciary has the right to review so that the basic structure remains. So, here in our country, a government of any party ideology can never tamper with the basic spirit of the Constitution," Speaker Birla said.

"The Prime Minister has always said that the deprived, poor, backward people of the society still need a reservation and therefore, the government works in the basic philosophy of the Constitution so that there can be prosperity in their lives, there can be social change in their lives," he added.

The Lok Sabha speaker said that rules and tradition give direction and vision, focusing on the importance of maintaining decorum.

"Rules and traditions give a vision, give a direction. That is why Babasaheb had said at that time that it would depend on the people who have faith in the Constitution and those who implement it. Even today, whether it is the Constitution or Parliament, there should be high standards of decorum in our conduct. The higher the standards of conduct and thinking, the better we will be able to enhance the dignity of institutions... I believe that a lot depends on the conduct and behaviour of the members to maintain the dignity and high-level traditions of our House," Birla remarked.

Speaking on Constitution Day scheduled to be celebrated on November 26, the Lok Sabha speaker said that it was a day to remember Babasaheb Ambedkar's sacrifice and dedication. Birla informed that President Droupadi Murmu will recite the Preamble of the Constitution.

"We adopted our Constitution on 26 November and it is a day to remember the sacrifice and dedication of Babasaheb Ambedkar and the people who made our Constitution. In the 75-year journey of democracy, India's democracy has also strengthened and that democracy has come to us from the basic spirit of the Constitution... Constitution Day is being celebrated on 26 November under the leadership of the President and the President will recite the Preamble of the Constitution so that we can express our gratitude towards the Constitution and the basic spirit and power of the Constitution can reach the people. I hope that this Constitution Day will become a mass movement and we will all express our gratitude towards the Constitution and the people who contributed to it. By carrying forward the basic duties and responsibilities of the Constitution, we will also realise our dream of 'Viksit Bharat'," Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla told. (ANI)

