Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 19 (ANI): BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya on Saturday attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government over Murshidabad violence, saying that the constitutional system has completely collapsed in West Bengal.

Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya said, "The current situation in West Bengal is that the constitutional system has completely collapsed and migration from Murshidabad is continuing. Hindus are leaving Murshidabad. We have been saying this since the mid-80s that the entire demographic structure of West Bengal has been changed. This is part of an international conspiracy. The Chief Minister of West Bengal is giving provocative speeches."

Union Minister and BJP's West Bengal state president Sukanta Majumdar said that the situation in Murshidabad is still tense, days after violence broke out in the area. He warned that the situation may get worse if central forces are removed from the district.

Speaking to the media, Majumdar said, "The situation is still tense; whatever little peace is there is because of the presence of central forces, situation may worsen once central forces are removed. Hindus are migrating from Bengal. Mamata Banerjee and the leftists kept fooling Hindus and Islamic radicalisation continued in the background."

Earlier today, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited Dhuliyan to meet the victims affected by the violence in Murshidabad.

A delegation from the National Commission for Women (NCW), led by its Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, also visited the affected areas in Murshidabad.

Speaking to the media, Rahatkar said, "The suffering these people are going through is inhuman. We will put their demands in front of the government."

Rahatkar is part of the NCW probe committee, which is on a three-day visit to violence-hit areas in West Bengal, including Malda and Murshidabad. She said the visit is aimed at giving support to women who have been left traumatised by the violence.

The unrest began on April 11 in the Muslim-majority Murshidabad district during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The protest turned violent, leading to the deaths of two people, injuries to several others, and property damage.

The protests spread across other districts including Malda, South 24 Parganas, and Hooghly, and involved incidents of arson, stone-pelting, and road blockades.

Following the violence, several families fled their homes. Many have migrated to Pakur district in Jharkhand, while others are staying in relief camps set up in Malda. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)