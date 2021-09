New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Construction work of the underpass near Ashram in Delhi will be over in the next two months, said Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain on Friday.

While speaking to ANI, Jain said, "The construction work earlier got interrupted due to some issues. Those issues will be resolved within a month."

"The problem of potholes has also been resolved by the municipality," he said.

The minister said surfacing of the potholes will also be done as soon as the monsoon ends. (ANI)

