Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 23 (ANI): Assam Minister of Barak Valley Development Department Kaushik Rai on Sunday said that the construction works of the Barak Valley Secretariat will be completed by October-November this year and Rs 100 crores have been allocated to the Department in the Budget.

"The Assam government has started efforts to develop Barak Valley. Rs 100 crores have been allocated to the Barak Valley Development Department in the budget. Earlier, work was started on the Barak Valley Mini Secretariat. Now, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has decided that it will be known as the Barak Valley Secretariat. We will begin its work in October-November," Kaushik Rai told ANI.

In a bid to decentralise governance, last year the Assam government had started the construction works of another secretariat in Barak Valley and it would likely to be completed by October-November this year.

Last year, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the new CM's Secretariat in Dibrugarh.

Talking about the development works done by the BJP-led government, the Assam Minister said that, the Assam government has taken lots of initiatives for development in the Barak Valley region.

"After taking charge as the Chief Minister of Assam, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has started efforts to develop Barak and Brahmaputra valley equally and many projects, and schemes have been implemented. On December 7 last year, a new department Barak Valley Development department was formed so that development should be placed in coordination with all departments. In this year's budget, Rs 100 crore has been announced and passed. In the coming days a new journey of all-round development will be started through the Barak Valley Development department. 4-lane roads, high-speed expressway connecting Barapani to Panchgram will be implemented to make Barak Valley as Vikshit Barak, Developed Barak," Kaushik Rai said.

On the other hand, talking about connectivity projects the Assam Minister said that, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced a major infrastructure project worth Rs 25,000 crore which will boost the development in the Barak Valley region.

"Now we have the Silchar-Jowai connecting road. The construction works of the East-West Corridor will be completed by January next year. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced a major infrastructure project of a new road connecting Barapani to Panchgram worth Rs 25,000 crore. When these projects are complete the Barak Valley region will go to the next level," Kaushik Rai said.

Several major infrastructure development projects worth several thousand crores of rupees both central and state government that aim to accelerate the infrastructure development across the region, are underway. (ANI)

