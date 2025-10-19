Patna (Bihar) [India], October 19 (ANI): With less than two weeks to go for the Bihar assembly polls, State BJP president Dilip Jaiswal said on Sunday that the assembly poll is a direct contest between Mahagathbandhan and the NDA and termed the entry of Prashant Kishor, who is the founder of Jan Suraaj, into the political fray as a "part of an election strategy".

On Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor's statement,Jaiswal told ANI, "...This is part of an election strategy. The people of Bihar now understand that the election is between the mahagathbandhan and the NDA... The third factor will be revealed after the election."

Also Read | Kerala Weather Update and Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert in 5 Districts As Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc, 1 Dead.

Jaiswal claimed that there was a lack of consensus among the constituents of Mahagathbandhan over the allocation of seats for the polls.

"... There were some seats where even the LJP considered itself strong. The BJP also considered itself strong... We took two days to conduct a survey, aiming to better assess which candidate had the most potential in those seats... Meanwhile, the mahagathbandhan failed to distribute seats transparently fully... Mukesh Sahani stated that the mahagathbandhan requires treatment, and the best doctors are located in Delhi. Meaning, he also believes that the best doctors are in Delhi..."

Also Read | Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025: Holy City Prepares for Grand Festival With Over 26 Lakh Diyas and Global Cultural Showcase, Check Details.

The BJP leader further said that Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) has "lost the trust" of the Nishad and Sahani communities.

"Mukesh Sahani (Vikassheel Insaan Party) (VIP), has lost the trust of the Nishad and Sahani communities. He believes he can run his politics based on the Nishad and Sahani community's vote bank. ... The Sahani community in Bihar is outraged that Mukesh Sahani merely exploits them...," he claimed.

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 will take place on November 6 and 7. The results will be announced on November 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)