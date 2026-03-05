Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 5 (ANI): Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday slammed Nitish Kumar's decision to contest the Rajya Sabha elections, questioning the logic behind winning a popular mandate only to step down from state leadership.

Pilot pointed out Nitish Kumar's history of changing his stance, implying that this decision might be another example. He also questioned the impact on Bihar, suggesting the BJP might take control of the state.

"I am not able to understand that you contested elections, people voted for you, but now you are withdrawing... Earlier, too, Nitish Kumar had changed his mind. Now he is coming to Delhi. We do not know what will happen to Bihar, but one thing is clear: the public has been betrayed... The result may have been different if he had informed earlier that he wanted to go to the Rajya Sabha," the Congress leader said.

Nitish Kumar, however, has stated that his decision to join the Rajya Sabha is driven by his desire to be part of all four legislative forums - both Houses of the Bihar legislature and both Houses of Parliament

Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh welcomed Kumar's decision, affirming that the government in Bihar will be formed under his leadership.

"This (going to Rajya Sabha) is Nitish Kumar's decision... whichever (in Bihar) government is formed, it will be formed under his leadership...," the Union Minister said.

The reactions come as incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha in Patna in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, earlier today.

Nitish Kumar earlier announced that he would be heading to the Rajya Sabha and would file his nomination in the current election cycle. The 75-year-old also said that the new Cabinet would have his full support.

"I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time. I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well, and my resolve to work together with you to build a developed Bihar will remain steadfast. The new government that will be formed will have my full cooperation and guidance," Nitish Kumar posted on X.

Apart from Nitish Kumar, other NDA candidates, including Upendra Kushwaha and BJP Chief Nitin Nabin, also filed their nominations for the Upper House. (ANI)

