New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) A group of contractual heathcare workers staged a protest outside a Centre-run hospital here on Saturday, alleging that some of them were being "removed from service".

The protest was led by the Delhi unit of the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU).

In a statement, the AICCTU claimed that some of the contractual staff were being "removed from service" even after they had done their job during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said one of its leaders and some other "Covid warriors", who staged the protest outside the Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital, were "detained" by police.

When contacted, a senior police officer denied the allegation.

The AICCTU also took to Twitter to share a video clip of the protest.

In the clip, a number of people can be seen protesting with placards in their hands and raising slogans against the Centre.

