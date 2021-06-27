Fatehpur, Jun 27 (PTI) A man from a village in the Fatehpur district was arrested on Sunday for allegedly exerting pressure on his wife and children to change their religion and embrace Islam like him, said police.

Fatehpur's Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar identified the arrested accused as Vijay Sonkar, a resident of Purmai village under Khakheru police station in the district.

Sonkar was arrested on a complaint by his wife who said her husband, a truck driver, had been coercing her and their children to become Muslims.

During interrogation, Sonkar told police that he had many Muslim friends among truck drivers and under their influence, he converted to Islam and wanted his wife and children too to embrace the same religion.

Sonkar has admitted that he exerted pressure on his wife and children to adopt Islam, following which a case has been registered against him, said Kumar.

