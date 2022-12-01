New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) A 30-year-old man who had robbed a gold chain from a woman at "gunpoint" in south Delhi's Lodhi Colony area was tracked down and arrested with help from over 250 cameras' footage, a senior officer said on Thursday.

With the arrest of Imran, who has been listed as "Bad Character" at Bhajanpura Police Station, police claimed to have solved five cases.

The incident took place on November 26 after a resident of Lodhi Colony reported that while she was going to her shop and reached Jor Bagh Road Bus stop, a man a robbed her gold chain at gunpoint, and fled on his motorcycle. A toy gun was later found on the man when police arrested him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said that during analysis of footage from CCTVs, it was found that the man was riding a yellow motorcycle.

Police tracked the motorcycle scouring footage from more than 250 CCTVs and found that it was stolen from Farsh Bazar.

"After analysing more than 250 CCTV cameras at different locations, the team chased about 16 kilometers routes. Through surveillance and technical analysis, location of the accused was zeroed down,” the officer said.

"A raid was conducted and Imran was arrested from Chandani Mahal, Daryaganj area," he added.

During interrogation, he revealed that he has committed a series of robberies and snatchings all over Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Noida. He was in jail for long time in a MACOCA case of Bhajanpura area, the DCP said.

"On November 22, he was released from Tihar jail and again started similar crime in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

"In August 2022, he was caught red handed during a robbery in Noida and was in Dasna Jail till October 14. After getting out from jail, he again started committing crime," the officer added.

Police have recovered the robbed gold chain, a toy pistol, a stolen motorcycle, a snatched mobile phone, and the stolen two-wheeler used in commission of crime from Imran's possession.

