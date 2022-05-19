Srinagar, May 19 (PTI) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday said the conviction of JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik is a part of the legal process and will not lead to the resolution of the Kashmir issue which is a political problem that cannot be solved by convictions.

A Delhi court on Thursday convicted Kashmiri separatist leader Malik, who had earlier pleaded guilty to all charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), in a terror funding case.

"While the development is the part of legal process, we must not lose sight of the fact that it can't and won't solve the political problem called the Kashmir issue," a spokesperson of the PDP said while reacting to Malik's conviction by a court in a terror funding case.

The spokesperson said there have been convictions and people hanged out of turn but that did not lead to the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

"Will this conviction lead to resolution of the Kashmir issue?” he asked.

“It also depends on who is facing justice. We have seen different parameters being used. Those who killed the father of this nation are worshipped. Just yesterday someone who killed a (former) PM was released,” he said.

The spokesperson was referring to the Supreme Court ordering the release of A G Perarivalan, who was in jail for over 30 years after being convicted in the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991, invoking its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to do "complete justice" in a pending case.

“Mosques are being bulldozed and minorities lynched. We hope justice is delivered on equal parameters,” he said.

