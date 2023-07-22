Coochbehar (West Bengal) [India], July 22 (ANI): The Coochbehar police arrested BJP Dinhata city mandal president Ajay Roy on Friday afternoon.

"Ajay Roy (son of Late Ramkrishna Roy, resident of Dinhata) has been arrested today in connection with two criminal cases in which he is named as the principal accused in the FIR," police said.

The Special Crime Branch of Cooch Behar District Police arrested Ajay Roy from the Assam-Bangladesh border at Jorai junction that falls under Bakshirhat police station area on the basis of confidential information. After the arrest, he was brought to Dinhata police station.

Cooch Behar Police Superintendent Summit Kumar informed that Ajay Roy was arrested on Friday as he was named in the FIR in two criminal cases.

Earlier last month ahead of the West Bengal panchayat polls, Ajay Roy had claimed that the people who created a ruckus during a clash of two groups in Cooch Behar, came from neighbouring Bangladesh.

"Those who have created the ruckus and the person who died came from Bangladesh. There was a scuffle between them regarding the exchange of money and no politics was involved." BJP Dinhata city mandal president Ajay Roy said.

On July 14, a five member fact-finding committee of the BJP led by MP Ravi Shankar Prasad paid a visit to Coochbehar in North Bengal on Friday to visit the victims who were affected by violence during the panchayat polls.

The West Bengal panchayat polls was held on July 8. The voting day was marred with widespread violence, looting of ballots papers and rigging. There were reports of booth capturing, damaging of ballot boxes and assault of presiding officers from several districts such as Murshidabad, Cooch Behar, Malda, South 24 Parganas, North Dinajpur and Nadia.

Reports also emerged of ballot boxes being set on fire and clashes between political parties in different locations. (ANI)

