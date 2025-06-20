Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed at a national level seminar on the theme 'Prosperity through Cooperatives' based on UN declaring 2025 as the 'International Year of Cooperatives', in Mumbai on Friday.

Chouhan said, cooperatives are deeply ingrained in the soil and roots of India and that, since ancient times, there is a sense that exists for cooperation for the welfare of the world.

According to an official release, the objective of this initiative is to showcase the transformative power of cooperatives in India, fostering dialogue among stakeholders, and charting a course for the future growth of the cooperative sector.

Speaking about agriculture sector, Chouhan said, "The importance of farmers can never end. Even today agriculture is the backbone of the Indian economy, the sector contributes 18 percent to the GDP of the country and about 46 per cent of the population is dependent on agriculture."

Stating that the country has made remarkable progress in last eleven years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Minister informed that foodgrain production has increased by about 44 per cent.

Chouhan stated that the roadmap prepared for the prosperity of farmers and development of agriculture sector includes increasing production per hectare, reducing cost of production, fair price for production, proper compensation in case of crop loss, diversification of agriculture and protecting the earth and soil for future generations with limited use of fertilisers.

Chouhan said, "We have to decide the path of progress in agriculture sector according to the conditions of the country. Most of the farmers in India have small holdings. Therefore, the small farmer is the focus of our policies."

He further stated that three decisions taken by the Central Government under the leadership of PM Modi are ensuring food security for the country's 144 crore population, increasing the income of farmers and providing nutritious food to all citizens. Farm models are being prepared for integrated farming and brainstorming is taking place on how farmers can benefit even with small holdings.

Speaking about the recently organised 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan', Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that it was an effort to connect 'Lab to Land' so that the benefits of scientific research reaches the farmers. "It has been decided that this process of dialogue will continue.

"The scientists of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) will visit the farmers in the field three days a week and provide them with research and other necessary information, and will communicate with them. Agricultural policy cannot be made by sitting in Krishi Bhavan in Delhi," he added.

"During the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, 2,170 teams of scientists went to the grassroots level and interacted with farmers, informed them about various methods of agriculture and research and also listened to their practical problems and then decided the direction of further researches," he said.

Adding further, he said, "Many important experiences and innovations were seen during the campaign, which will definitely be taken into consideration while deciding future policies and research. Many serious issues have also come to light during the campaign, the most serious of which is the issue of poor quality pesticides and poor quality seeds for farmers."

He added that the central government is going to make strict legislations to take stringent action against those who manufacture and sell substandard seeds and pesticides.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan also highlighted the new Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for TOP crops (Tomato, Onion, Potato).

The Union Minister said that if farmers producing potato, onion and tomato go to another state where they are getting higher price for their produce as compared to their area, then in such a situation the Central Government will bear the operational cost of transportation.

"The MIS is undertaken upon request from State or Union Territory Governments to ensure remunerative prices to farmers and also soften the prices of TOP crops for consumers in the market. There should be a balance between farmers getting a fair price and consumers getting the products at a fair price," he stated.

He added that the central government is making every effort to ensure that farmers get the right price for their produce.

"After registration by the farmers, toor, masoor and urad will also be purchased. Pulses, oilseeds and soybean have also been purchased at record levels. Efforts will also be made to provide financial assistance for storage arrangements, he added. Efforts are being made with full vigor to increase the production of soybean and oilseeds," stated the Union Minister.

Chouhan informed about important meetings on agriculture sector which will be held this month on June 24.

"There will be extensive brainstorming by connecting virtually with the scientists of Indian Council of Agricultural Research and other institutions across the country, while a meeting on soybean production in Indore on 26th June, and another on cotton production will be held at Gujarat on 27th June. Further, a special meeting will be held in Uttar Pradesh for sugarcane cultivation. Efforts are being made to find solutions as per the problems and for effective implementation," said Chouhan.

The dignitaries present on the occasion included Manikrao Kokate, Minister of Agriculture in the State Government of Maharashtra; Vishal Singh, Chairman, NCCF; Dilip Sanghani, Chairman, IFFCO; Chandra Pal Singh, Chairman, KRIBHCO; Jethabhai Ahir, Director, NAFED; Ajay Patel, Chairman, Gujarat State Cooperative Bank; and Deepak Agarwal, Managing Director, NAFED.

The Union Minister also ceremonially handed over cheques of equity grant to three FPOs supported by NAFED, distributed certificates to 5 FPOs for availing NAFED franchise, released a book on 'Success-stories of NAFED supported FPOs' and handed prizes to the winners of a competition organized by NAFED. (ANI)

