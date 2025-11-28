Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 28 (ANI): On the second day of the 12th 'Chintan Shibir-2025', Union Government Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan spoke on how strong coordination between elected leaders and government officials is key to India's economic development and effective governance.

He noted that while elected leaders represent the people's will, officials ensure that rules and procedures are properly implemented, making public administration more efficient, seamless, and people-centric.

Also Read | Cyclone Ditwah: Cyclonic Storm Hits Tamil Nadu's Pamban City With Strong Winds, Heavy Rain and Rough Sea Conditions.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and senior officials attended and appreciated his insightful session.

TV Somanathan further said that, with the goal of making Viksit Bharat@2047, the Union Government is taking more proactive steps toward economic development, including policies to promote industry, ease of doing business, and good governance.

Also Read | Maharashtra Local Body Elections: SEC to Decide on Maintaining 50% Quota Limit in Local Polls.

Both the central and state governments are making policy-level efforts to improve the situation so that entrepreneurs and startup founders do not face unnecessary harassment from tax authorities. He expressed confidence that, with appropriate development policies, improved governance systems, and strong coordination between the elected wing and the administrative machinery, India will undoubtedly achieve the target of becoming Viksit Bharat @2047.

He further said that India's forex reserves are strong and inflation is under control. Employment generation is increasing, and the fiscal situation is stable, both of which are positive indicators of holistic development. Over the past 10-12 years, millions of people have risen above the poverty line. These are the outcomes of citizen-welfare-oriented policies, financial management, affordable housing, such as PM Awas, Swachhta Abhiyan, and social security schemes.

The establishment of numerous IITs, IIMs, and medical and nursing colleges in the country has created vast opportunities for youth employment and the startup ecosystem, which will serve as a strong foundation for development in the coming decades.

He stated that the Gujarat Government's Chintan Shibir initiative is exemplary, and that the ideas and guidance presented by ministers and senior officials will act as a guiding force for policy-making and administrative reforms in the country. He congratulated the Chief Minister and all officials. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)