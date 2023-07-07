Gurugram, Jul 7 (PTI) A policeman was critically injured after a speeding car hit his bike near the gate of the Bhondsi police residential complex, an official said on Friday.

According to a complaint filed by head constable Ramkishan, who was posted at the MG Road police chowki, the incident took place on the late night of June 30 when he was on his way to his quarters in the police residential complex at Bhondsi after duty.

"When I reached the gate of the residential complex, a man driving a white-coloured car rammed into my bike. I fell on the road along with the two-wheeler and got injured. The car driver stayed there for some time but did not take me to a hospital even though I requested him," he said.

"He drove away in his car while I was crying for help. After about five minutes, he returned to the spot and picked up the number plate of his car that had fallen there. I asked him for help again but he fled in his car. A few minutes later, a passerby took me to a hospital," he added.

An FIR was registered against the unknown car driver under various sections of IPC at Bhondsi police station on Thursday.

Police are now checking the footage of CCTV cameras of the surrounding area while probing the matter. The accused car driver will be arrested soon, the official said.

