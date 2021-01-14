Etawah (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) A sub-inspector was on Thursday injured when an agitated mob resorted to stone-pelting after a man died in an accident, police said.

According to police, Satyaprakash (37) died when his bike was hit by a car near Malajani village on Agra-Etawah National Highway.

"After the incident, an angry mob resorted to pelting stones injuring sub inspector B P Singh," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Omveer Singh said.

The body of the victim has been sent for postmortem, he said.

