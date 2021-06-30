Jaipur, Jun 29 (PTI) A police constable was killed and six others injured when an SUV in which they were travelling overturned in Beawar area of Ajmer on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred on Udaipur road when the police team was going for investigation of a case in a private vehicle which overturned due to tyre burst, Circle Officer Beawar Hiralal said.

The deceased has been identified as Sukhram, a constable of Gotan police station, the CO said.

A team from Gotan police station had come to Beawar for investigation of a case. The team was accompanied by a head constable and constable of the Beawar Sadar police station, he said.

