Satna (MP), May 10 (PTI) The head constable who was shot by a criminal on the campus of a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Satna last week has succumbed to his injuries, an official said on Saturday.

Head constable Prince Garg, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi, died on Friday, he said.

The official said Garg had sustained a bullet injury near his shoulder in the attack that took place on the campus of Jaitwara police station around midnight on April 28.

The police arrested the accused, Achchhu Sharma, after a brief encounter last week.

On May 7, Garg was taken to Delhi in an air ambulance and was being treated in Max Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashutosh Gupta said.

He said the kin of the deceased head constable will receive Rs 1 crore assistance and the government job on compassionate grounds as per government rules.

Garg's last rites were performed in his native place in Satna on Saturday morning.

