Bhopal, Apr 28 (PTI) A GRP personnel was beaten up when he tried to stop a group of young men from drinking alcohol inside a car parked on the premises of modern Rani Kamlapati railway station in Bhopal, an official said on Monday.

The railway station is recognised for its world-class infrastructure, modern amenities, and design.

Police questioned one Jitendra Yadav after the incident which occurred on the intervening night of April 26 and 27. He was released after serving a notice, while a search was on for two other persons.

The brawl broke out after Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel Nazar Daulat Khan objected to a group of youths drinking alcohol inside a car parked on the premises of the railway station.

"The argument soon descended into a physical fight, with a youth beating up Khan and tearing his uniform," the officer said.

A viral video showed Khan being beaten up inside the government vehicle. He walked away from the spot in a torn uniform.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress shared the video on the social media platform 'X' and targeted the BJP government over the law-and-order situation in Madhya Pradesh.

"Mohan Yadav (Chief Minister) ji, ask your Home Minister and issue a circular, how many times will the thrashing of police in the state be a non-cognisable offence for you?" the Congress asked.

According to the opposition party, the thrashing of a cop by drunkards at Rani Kamlapati station reflects the government's shamelessness and incompetence.

MP Congress president Jitu Patwari claimed the drunk youths also made objectionable religious remarks while thrashing the GRP official.

He said hatred is on the rise under the BJP rule.

Responding to Congress' barbs, BJP state spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi told PTI that the police immediately arrested the accused.

"Congress should introspect. During Congress's rule, neither the public nor the police was safe. The law-and-order situation under the BJP rule has improved and public safety is ensured. There is rule of law and the accused are booked and arrested in the Rani Kamlapati incident," Chaturvedi said.

