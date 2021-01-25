Raipur, Jan 25 (PTI) The Republic Day event in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Tuesday will see the felicitation of 'Corona warriors', officials said here.

Grand celebrations with cultural programmes and participation of hundreds of students, however, will not be held at any district headquarter due to the pandemic, they added.

"The main function will be held at Police Parade Ground in the capital where Governor Anusuiya Uikey will hoist the national flag at 9 am and receive the guard of honour from various security forces," an official said.

"On the occasion, corona warriors such as doctors, policemen, health and sanitation workers will be felicitated for their selfless service during the pandemic," he added.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will hoist the Tricolour in Jagdalpur in Bastar and Assembly Speaker Charandas Mahant in Janjgir-Champa district headquarters, and officials have been directed to ensure strict compliance of COVID-19 protocols at the venues, he said.

"Security measures are in place for the Republic Day celebrations in Bastar region," Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

