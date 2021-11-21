Panaji, Nov 21 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 16 to reach 1,78,661 on Sunday, a health department official said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Youth Kills 19-Year-Old Girl Before Ending His Life; Probe Launched.

The death toll grew to 3,378 as one patient succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

Also Read | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says 'We Didn't Progress in 75 Years As Much as We Could Have'.

The recovery count in the coastal state rose to 1,75,048 after 26 of them recuperated and got discharge from hospitals on Sunday.

There are 235 active COVID-19 cases in Goa, the official said.

"A 2,138 fresh tests were carried out, the cumulative test count in the state has gone up to 15,24,121," he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,78,661, new cases 16, death toll 3,378, recoveries 1,75,048, active cases 235, samples tested till date 15,24,121.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)