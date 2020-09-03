Mumbai, Sep 3 (PTI) The coronavirus case tally in Mumbai reached 1,50,095 on Thursday with 1,526 new patients being recorded, said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The death toll in the financial capital of the country reached 7,761 with 37 new fatalities, he said.

Also Read | Narendra Modi’s Address at US-India Summit: ‘Situation Demands Fresh Mindset, Development Must be Human-Centric’, Says PM in 1st Speech After GDP Jolt.

Of 37 deaths, 23 deaths were caused by various co- morbidities, the official added.

With 859 coronavirus patients being discharged from the hospitals, the number of recovered patients in the city increased to 1,20,561.

Also Read | China Slams US For ‘Meddling’ in Sino-Indian Border Dispute, Says ‘Stop Spreading Rumours’.

As per the BMC, the city'srate of recovery is 80 per cent. The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases is 0.90 per cent, while the doubling rate of cases is 78 days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)