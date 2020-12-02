Raipur, Dec 2 (PTI) With 1,648 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 27 deaths, Chhattisgarh's infection count rose to 2,40,863 and toll to 2,919 on Wednesday, a health official said.

The recovery count increased to 2,18,195 after 161 people got discharge from various hospitals, while 840 patients completed their home isolation during the day.

The state currently has 19,749 active cases, the official said.

Raipur district reported 177 new cases, taking the total count to 46,948, including 664 deaths.

Among other districts, Raigarh recorded 149 new cases, Durg 140, Korba 135, Bilaspur 130, Janjgir-Champa and Rajnandgaon 120 each, he said.

"Of the latest fatalities, 10 took place on Wednesday, 11 on Tuesday, while six had taken place earlier but were added to the tally on Wednesday, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,40,863, new cases 1,648, deaths 2,919, recovered 2,18,195, active cases 19,749, people tested so far 26,31,184.

