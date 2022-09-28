Raipur, Sep 28 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported 65 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the overall tally to 11,76,189, while the death toll remain unchanged at 14,133 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,61,568 after 82 people recuperated during the day, leaving the state with 488 active cases, he said.

Raipur led with 19 cases, followed by six in Surguja, among other districts. No case was reported in 10 districts.

With 6,929 samples examined during the day, the overall test count went up to 1,86,29,524, he added.

