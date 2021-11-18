Bhopal, Nov 18 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,993 with the addition of seven cases on Thursday, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,525 as no fresh fatality due to the virus was reported in the state, he said.

The state's recovery count increased to 7,82,390 after six patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, he said.

Madhya Pradesh is now left with 78 active coronavirus cases.

As 52,264 swab samples were examined on Thursday, the overall test count of MP went up to 2,12,06,072, the official added.

An official release said that 7,88,10,734 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 7,06,299 on Thursday.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,993, new cases 7, death toll 10,525 (no change), recoveries 7,82,390, active cases 78, number of tests so far 2,12,06,072.

