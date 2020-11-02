Thrissur (Ker), Nov 2 (PTI): A 57-year old man, who tested positive for coronavirus, allegedly died by suicide at the government medical college hospital here, police said.

The deceased, identified as Srinivasan, a native of Puzhaykkal in this district, was found hanging from the window grill at the corridor leading to the hospital toilet on Monday morning, they said.

Admitted to the corona isolation ward of the medical college on Thursday,the patient was also suffering from acutepancreatitis, hospital sources said.

Srinivasan was last found by some co-patients on 9.30 PM Sunday and was found hanging at 5.30 AM by the hospital staff, police said.

"The patient was suffering from severe pain due to the pancreatitis. He was very much depressed as even painkillers failed to give him any relief. It may be the reason which had forced him to take this extreme step," a staff in the isolation ward told P T I.

Police said they were trying to ascertain the exact reason behind the extreme step.

Earlier, two patients, under COVID-19 observation, had died by suicide at the government medical college, Thiruvananthapuram Medical College last June.PTI LGKSS

