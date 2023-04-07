Ahmedabad, Apr 7 (PTI) The coronavirus situation in Gujarat was under control and 20,000 to 22,000 tests to detect the infection were being carried out every day, state minister Rushikesh Patel told a review meeting called by the Union government on Friday.

Also Read | Karnataka High Court Rejects Plea Seeking Indian Citizenship for Two Minors Born to Pakistani Father.

Patel, who joined through video conferencing the meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukha Mandaviya, also said Gujarat was among the top states in the country in terms of per million tests.

The meeting of all states and Union territories was to review their preparedness to deal with the situation brought about by a rise in cases over the past few days.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Phone Calls Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Bats for Opposition Unity.

A state government release said Patel informed Mandaviya that a mock drill will be organised at all designated COVID-19 hospitals across the state on April 10 and 11 to ensure medical equipment and other infrastructure were functioning properly.

As per state government data, Gujarat has 2,142 active cases, the mortality rate is 3 per cent, while the number of daily coronavirus tests are in the range of 20,000 to 22,000.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Patel appealed to people to wear masks and go for a test if they experience COVID-19 symptoms.

"Though most people are found to be infected with the XBB.1.16 variant at present, it is not lethal. The hospitalisation as well as mortality rate of those infected with this variant is very low. However, people with co-morbidity and elderly persons need to take extra precaution," said Patel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)