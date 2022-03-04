Thane, Mar 4 (PTI) With the addition of 36 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra increased to 7,08,402, an official said on Friday.

These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

The virus claimed the life of one person during the day, which took the death toll in the district to 11,877.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload is 1,63,402 now, while the death toll stands at 3,392, another official said.

