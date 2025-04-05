New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) The Union corporate affairs ministry has proposed amendments to rules in relation to fast-track mergers as part of larger efforts to improve the ease of doing business.

Section 233 of the Companies Act, 2013, provides for mergers or amalgamation of certain companies (fast-track mergers) through approval of the central government. The ministry has delegated the powers to regional directors in this regard.

Also Read | Kota Road Accident: Elderly Couple, Grandson Killed After Motorcycle Skids off National Highway in Rajasthan.

The ministry has sought public comments till May 5 on the proposed amendments in the rules to widen the scope of fast-track mergers under the Act, according to a release on Saturday.

In her Union Budget speech on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the government would rationalise the requirements and procedures for speedy approval for mergers of companies and the scope for fast-track mergers would be widened.

Also Read | Those Challenging Waqf Amendment Bill in Supreme Court Are 'Anti-Constitution': Bihar Dy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha.

"Requirements and procedures for speedy approval of company mergers will be rationalised. The scope for fast-track mergers will also be widened and the process made simpler," she had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)