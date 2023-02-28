Chandigarh, Feb 28 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness of the state government to supply canal water to cotton cultivators from April 1.

Chairing a meeting of the irrigation department here, the chief minister said from April 1, canal water has to be made available for cotton crop cultivation to farmers, according to an official release.

Also Read | Rajinikanth Shares Video Message to Wish Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Ahead of His 70th Birthday – WATCH.

He said the water supply must be ensured in the cotton belt of the state.

Mann asked the officers to ensure uninterrupted and adequate canal water supply at the tail ends to ensure sufficient water supply for the cotton crop.

Also Read | Karnataka Government Employees Strike: JDS Blames BJP, CM Basavaraj Bommai Says Confident of Resolving Issue.

Police should be deputed to check stealing of canal water so as to avoid any sort of inconvenience to the farmers, he said.

Mann also asked the officers to ensure proper cleaning and desilting of the entire canal system.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)