Hazaribag, Mar 11 (PTI) NTPC's Deputy General Manager Kumar Gaurav (42), who was murdered in Jharkhand's Hazaribag last week, might have fallen prey to criminals due to mistaken identity, DGP Anurag Gupta said on Tuesday.

After chairing a meeting with senior police officers of the district to review the investigation into the case, Gupta said the investigators had verified the call details of Gupta's phone and found that he received no threat call from anywhere.

"Police have taken the case very seriously and are determined to arrest those responsible for the murder. Due to a lack of clarity in the case, police have failed to make any arrests. Some suspects have been detained and interrogations are underway," he said.

Gaurav, 42, was posted as the deputy general manager (dispatch) of NTPC's Keredari Coal Mines. He was on the way to the coal mine from his quarters in Hazaribagh town on Saturday morning when two armed men on a motorcycle stopped his car near Fatah More in the Katkamdag police station area and shot him dead.

The DGP said Gaurav was sent to Hazaribag recently to assess the issues in the power major's coal mine project.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the case has gathered vital clues from the CCTV footage of the area where the incident happened, and is investigating on its basis, he said, refusing to share more details as it was an ongoing investigation.

Responding to a question, Gupta said gang wars were going on in the coal belt of the state, but it is yet to be ascertained which gang was responsible for the murder.

He directed the district police to keep a close watch on the coal transportation route, from Hazaribag to Barkagaon, and in Pakri Barwadih, Keredari and Chati Bariatu.

He also expressed surprise at how Gaurav was made a target when he had never received any threat call from any gangster or extremist outfit.

