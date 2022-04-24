A visual from a counting centre at Moniram Dewan Trade Centre, Guwahati on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 24 (ANI): The counting of votes for the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) election began in Guwahati on Sunday.

Tight security arrangements are in place as counting is underway.

Polling in 57 wards out of 60 wards of Guwahati Municipal Corporation was held on April 22 as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won the other three unopposed.

The elections to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation recorded 52.80 per cent turnout.

Congress had contested the most wards at 54, followed by the ruling BJP at 50, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at 39, and the Assam Jatiya Parishad at 25.

BJP's ally party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) contested seven wards according to its seat-sharing arrangement with BJP. (ANI)

