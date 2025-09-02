Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tributes to the immortal martyrs of the Mussoorie firing incident on Tuesday on 'X'.

"Countless salutations to the immortal martyrs of the statehood movement who laid down their lives in the Mussoorie firing incident," read his 'X' post.

Also Read | Johann Wadephul India Visit: German Foreign Minister Arrives in Bengaluru for 2-Day Official Visit (Watch Video).

Adding further on the lines of identity, self-respect, and pride, CM Dhami wrote, "Your sacrifice continuously reminds us that Uttarakhand is not merely a geographical region but a symbol of our identity, self-respect, and pride earned through sacrifices and struggles. Our government, remembering the great penance of the statehood activists, is committed to building a developed Uttarakhand in accordance with their dreams."

In the year 1994, on September 1, the Khatima firing incident took place, considered a dark day in the history of Uttarakhand's struggle for statehood, as a peaceful procession was being carried out by agitators seeking a separate state.

Also Read | Games24x7 Layoffs: After MPL, My11Circle Parent Begins Job Cuts Following Government Ban on Real-Money Games.

The Khatima firing incident was followed by the Massorie firing incident the next day, in which six people were fired upon by Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel.

Dhami, speaking on anti-terrorism laws and Sanatana culture, said, "Our government has provided free education in schools and colleges to the children of the martyrs. We have implemented anti-terrorism laws in the state. We have enacted a new law and decided to dissolve the Madrasa Education Board. We are also taking strict action against those who defame the Sanatana culture through Operation Kalanemi. Let us all take a pledge to protect the Himalaya and environmental conservation."

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the tribute programme organised in memory of the agitators who laid down their lives in the struggle for a separate state, which is now Uttarakhand. On this occasion, he also honoured their dependents and other state agitators.

Earlier on Monday, the CM inaugurated the "Saathi Kendra" at Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Government Post Graduate College, Khatima, in collaboration with IIT Kanpur.

According to a release, the Chief Minister said that the social and economic development of any country depends on the quality of its education.

"For this purpose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a historic step towards bringing about comprehensive reforms in the education system of the country through the National Education Policy in the year 2020," he said.

He said that today, through this policy, students are getting help in achieving success in competitive examinations along with employment-oriented education.Dhami stated that under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, the Saathi project was launched in 2023 with the goal of providing quality education and equal opportunities to all students across the country. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)