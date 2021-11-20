Jaipur, Nov 20 (PTI) Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Saturday said the country should be paramount for public representatives, responding to a query on Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu addressing the Pakistan PM as "elder brother".

The Punjab Congress chief had addressed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as “bada bhai” during his visit to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur on Saturday.

"It is expected that the country should be paramount for all public representatives, whether they say their point in the house or outside," he told reporters during his visit to Jaipur.

On the issue of farm laws, he said it is the job of the government to bring or withdraw any law and he as the Speaker of Lok Sabha cannot comment on it.

Birla said it is his expectation that the House should run smoothly.

The Speaker said that the upcoming session of Parliament will start from November 29.

"I hope the Parliament session goes smoothly. All issues should be discussed in the House," he said.

Birla said some historic decisions were taken in the 82nd session of All-India Presiding Officers' Conference held recently in Shimla.

He said in view of the changing circumstances across the country, it was resolved to make a uniform procedure in all the legislatures.

Since Parliament is the apex body, it will formulate a model rule of procedure.

Birla said a consensus could not be forged in the conference on the issue of making suitable changes to the Anti-Defection Bill and further discussion on it will be held.

