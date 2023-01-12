Chandigarh, January 12: Six members of a family in Panipat died in a house fire caused by a cooking gas cylinder leakage on Thursday, police said. The dead included a couple and their four children, said police.

The incident took place in Tehsil Camp area near Bichpari village of Panipat district. "Six have died in this incident. The dead include a couple and their two children," Inspector Phool Kumar, SHO at Tehsil Camp Police Station in Panipat, told PTI. Kolkata Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Jhupri Market, Fire Tenders at Spot (Watch Video).

He said the house caught fire due to a cylinder leak and the family, which lived in a residential area of the city, had migrated from West Bengal. The couple used to work in a factory in Panipat. Some neighbours said when they noticed smoke coming out of the house, they informed the police and fire department. Gurugram Fire: Over 100 Shanties Gutted in Massive Blaze Due to Electric Short-Circuit in Ghasola Village; No Casualty Reported (See Pics).

The victims, by the time the rescue team located them, were charred. Victims have been identified as Abdul, 45, his 40-year-old wife, their two daughters aged 18 and 16, and two sons, aged 12 and 10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)