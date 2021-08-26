Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) The Mumbai police's crime branch has arrested a couple for allegedly possessing and attempting to sell the horns of a sambar deer, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the unit-4 of the crime branch along with forest officials laid a trap near an Ayurvedic hospital in the central suburb of Sion (east) on Wednesday evening, the official said.

The police intercepted the couple who arrived in an autorickshaw with a white carry bag, and found two horns of a sambar deer in their possession, he said.

The duo was taken into custody and an FIR under relevant sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 was registered, the official said.

The police are investigating from where the couple had sourced the horns of the protected animal and to whom they were planning to sell the same, he added.

