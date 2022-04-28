Bhubaneswar, Apr 28 (PTI) Police on Thursday recovered the bodies of three members of a family living in a rented house in Chintamaniswar area in the city, an officer said.

The personnel of Laxmisagar Police Station in the Odisha capital found the bodies of Tushar Jagpat, Neela Jagpat and their 15-month old baby girl. They hailed from Satara district of Maharashtra and were residing at a rented house in the locality, the officer said.

Also Read | Heatwave in India: Health Experts Warn of Rise in Heat-Related Ailments, Ask People to Take Precautions.

Though the reason behind the deaths was yet to be ascertained, neighbours said a dispute was prevailing between Tushar and Neela as his father, who resides in Maharashtra, had recently married a woman after the death of the first wife and willed all his properties to the second wife.

Police suspect that the couple killed the child and later hanged themselves to death.

Also Read | West Bengal Govt Announces Plan to Accommodate Ukraine-returned Students in State Colleges.

The owner of the house told police that the husband and wife used to fight over property issues.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)