Udaipur, Nov 13 (PTI) A divorced couple allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a pond on Sunday in Udaipur district of Rajasthan.

The incident occurred under Nai Police Station area of the district.

SHO Shyam Singh said that Sahil Khan, 26, and his wife Naseeran Bano, 23, jumped into Badi talab.

No suicide note has been recovered from the spot, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that they had divorced due to personal reasons.

He said that their bodies were handed over to the relatives without post mortem on request of family members of both parties.

