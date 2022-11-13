Karnataka, November 13: A spine-chilling incident has come to light from Vaderahalli where an elderly man was murdered by his wife and her paramour at their residence on November 6. The incident took place under Vidyaranapura police station limits. During the probe, it was revealed that the murder was plotted by the victim’s wife and her paramour in another room of the same house.

According to a report by the New Indian Express, the victim was identified as Rakesh Tomanga (51), a security guard, while the accused are Devi (46), and Jainul Ali (30). As per the reports, the couple was married for 10 years. This was Rakesh's second marriage as his first wife had deserted him. Reportedly, the accused woman was frustrated with her husband over his lack of interest in sex. Assam Horror: Caught in Compromising Position, Wife and Her Lover Kill Husband, Cut Body Into Pieces and Throw in Septic Tank in Nagaon.

The couple's residence has two rooms, out of which one room is used by the couple to sleep and the second room is used to store luggage. Shocking detail was that Ali was hiding in the luggage room for nearly 10 days which the victim did not notice. The victim was an alcohol addict and would always come home drunk. The accused dup planned to kill Rakesh on October 28 but were unable to. Since then, Ali was taking shelter at the couple's house. Karnataka Shocker: Mother of 2 Elopes With Paramour in Mysuru, Husband Dies by Suicide.

As per the reports, the woman tried to mislead the police saying that her husband died of excessive drinking. The postmortem report revealed that the deceased had been strangled to death. The police said that "the woman transferred money from her husband’s bank account to her account after the murder. The mobile phone number of her paramour was also registered in her name. When she was questioned with these findings, she had no answers and confessed."

