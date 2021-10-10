Kota (Raj), Oct 10 (PTI) A couple allegedly committed suicide in Bundi district of Rajasthan over opposition to their marriage due to caste issues, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place Saturday night under Hindoli police station area here, they said.

According to police, bodies of Devraj Meena (24) and Priyanka Meena (20) were found hanging from a tree. The woman's body was recovered from a well under the tree, where it ended up, likely due to breaking of the branch from which it was hanging.

Hindoli police station SHO Mukesh Meena said the two killed themselves because they were not allowed to marry each other by their respective families.

The bodies were handed over to the families after post mortem. An investigation is on in the matter, police said.

In a separate incident, a 30-year-old man from Kota's Shivpura killed himself on Saturday over trouble in his married life.

Shivraj, the deceased, had got married one-and-a-half years back. His wife had been living with her parents for the past 10 days, police said.

No suicide note was found, they said.

The body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem on Sunday. An investigation into the matter is underway under section 174 of the CrPC, they added.

