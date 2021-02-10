Jajpur (Odisha), Feb 10 (PTI) An elderly couple died on Wednesday when a truck hit their scooter in Odisha's Jajpur district, a police officer said.

The deceased were identified as Golak Chandra Sahoo (65) and his wife Kanaklata Sahoo (60), residents of Mahisara village, he said.

The couple was returning home on a scooter in the afternoon after meeting relatives in the Dankari area in the district, when the truck hit their two-wheeler near Chadheidhara Chhak on NH-53 in Jenapur police station area.

Both of them suffered head injuries and died on the spot, the officer said.

The truck driver fled the scene, leaving behind his vehicle, he said.

"We have registered a case, seized the two vehicles. The truck driver fled the spot, and we are on the lookout for him," the officer added.

