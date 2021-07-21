Muzaffarnagar, Jul 21 (PTI) A married couple drowned after their horse-drawn vehicle lost balance while crossing a river in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Wednesday, prompting the villagers to protest against the administration for the lack of bridges in the area.

Nitu Kashyap, his wife Rubi and their nephew Gautam were crossing the Krishna river in Matnawali village with forage and their carriage fell over, police said.

Gautam was rescued with the help of villagers, Kandhla Station House Officer (SHO) Rozent Tyagi said, adding he was admitted at a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the irate villagers demanded compensation for the family members of the victims.

As protest against the administration, they refused to hand over the victims' bodies to the police.

Later, some police officers pacified them and the bodies were sent for postmortem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)