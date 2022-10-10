Kottayam (Kerala), Oct 10 (PTI) A couple was found dead at their house with the man suspected to have strangled his wife to death before taking his life here, police said on Monday.

Also Read | South Koreans Reportedly Ditching Samsung Galaxy Smartphones for iPhones.

Ayarkunnam residents Sunil Kumar (50) and his wife Manjula (48) were found dead at their house on Sunday night, police said.

Also Read | Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Three-Day State Mourning on SP Founder’s Demise.

Kumar was seen hanging inside a room while Manjula was found dead on the floor, police added.

Kumar was a carpenter while Manjula used to work in a bakery, they said.

"A relative came to the house and found the couple and alerted the neighbours. They took both of them to the hospital, but could not be saved," police said.

Locals said Manjula was alive but passed away on the way to the hospital. Police suspect that Kumar strangulated Manjula before hanging himself.

However, the reason behind the death can be ascertained only after a post-mortem is conducted, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)