Banda (UP), Aug 25 (PTI) A couple allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from metal hooks attached to the ceiling of their house here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Benda village of Tindwari area, they said.

Also Read | Punjab Govt Extends Validity of Driving Licences, Registration Certificates and Permits Till December 31, 2020 in View of COVID-19 Pandemic.

Santosh (22) and his wife Arti (20) were found hanging in their house by their family members, who informed the police, Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said.

According to their family, the two got married a year ago. They had an altercation on Monday night due to which they may have taken the extreme step after the other members fell asleep, the police said.

Also Read | Delhi CET: DTTE Extends Deadline For Applications, Know How to Apply at delhidiploma.admissions.nic.in.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)