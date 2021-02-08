Kota (Rajasthan), Feb 8 (PTI) A UP-based couple and their driver were arrested for allegedly duping a jeweller here of Rs 2,40,000, police said on Monday.

Those arrested have been identified as Mohammad Vaseek Siddique (27), a resident of Kanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, his wife Gazala Mansur (34) and their driver Anas Ahmed (23), Kota city SP Vikas Pathak said.

The couple bought gold jewellery from the shopkeeper in exchange for a fake diamond ring, the SP said.

Police registered a case on the basis of a complaint lodged by the jeweller and the accused were arrested on Monday, he added.

The couple had earlier duped several others in Madhya Pradesh with the same modus operandi, police said.

Jewellery worth Rs 7,73,500 and Rs 1,53,500 in cash were seized from their possession, Pathak added.

