Kohima, Nov 20: A couple was killed as their car plunged into a 200-feet-deep gorge in Nagaland's Kohima district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened near Touphema village on Saturday, injuring four others, they said.

The man who was driving the car suffered a sudden health issue, following which he lost control of the vehicle and it fell into the gorge, police said.

Those injured include their three sons, and the sister of the man's wife. Their condition was stated to be critical, police said.

