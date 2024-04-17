Noida, Apr 17 (PTI) An employee of a courier company was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly faking a Rs 1.45 lakh robbery, police said.

The money belonged to his company which was to be transported to another firm but midway the accused hid it in a garden and faked the robbery, they said.

Also Read | Bihar Migrant Killed in Anantnag: Labourer Raju Shah Shot Dead by Terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir (Watch Video).

"Anuj Sahlot had taken the money in a bag from the Khoda branch of his company on April 15. The money was to be deposited in another company located in Noida's Sector 62," a police spokesperson said.

"However, he did not deposit the money and out of greed he hid the money in D Park, Sector 62 and then falsely informed police that he had been robbed of the money by two unidentified bike-borne men," the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Ghulam Nabi Azad Not to Contest Lok Sabha Elections from Anantnag-Rajouri Seat.

The police said an FIR was registered at the local Sector 58 police station and during the investigation, the complainant was found to be suspicious and he was held near D Park on Wednesday and the money was seized from him.

He has been booked for criminal breach of trust, among other charges, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)