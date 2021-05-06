Mumbai, May 6 (PTI)A special court here on Thursday directed the Taloja jail authorities to provide medicines and a few items of daily need to suspended police officer Sachin Waze.

Waze, arrested in connection with the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house and death of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran, is currently in judicial custody.

He had moved the court, seeking a T-shirt and pair of jeans, sports shoes, washing powder, sugar and salt jars, salt packets, bath soap, spectacles and medicines inside prison.

Special judge P R Sitre allowed the plea.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)